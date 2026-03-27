Muted campaign in Wayanad’s hills as festivals, local issues shape poll mood

A journey to Wayanad is always a great escape from urban frenzy. There is something calming about the mist here.

Perhaps that’s why in remote corners, the election ‘fever’ feels more like a slow-burner. In the quiet stretches of Mananthavady, the usual visual clutter of democracy — colourful posters and flapping banners — is largely absent.

The subdued mood in Panamaram, Vellamunda and Koyileri could easily be mistaken for a lazy Sunday morning. But local traders insist otherwise.

In Panamaram, a traditional IUML stronghold, the campaign is only beginning to gather momentum. Inside the Safa Hot N Cool bakery, owner Mammootty Kizhakkayil wipes down a counter while weighing in on the contest.

“The UDF’s Usha Vijayan is an apt candidate. She knows the ground, having served as Edavaka panchayat president and in the district panchayat. The community has been busy with Eid and the Valliyoorkavu festival, but the election fever is just heating up,” he says.

A short drive away, on the banks of the Kabini River, the ancient Valliyoorkavu Temple stands as the district’s spiritual heart. Here, politics feels like an afterthought.

The festival draws what seems like all of Wayanad into its fold. Dedicated to Goddess Durga in her forms as Vanadurga, Bhadrakali and Jaladurga, the temple is a rare space where Brahmanical rituals and tribal traditions coexist seamlessly.

Tribal chieftains lead the flag-hoisting, and the nightly Kalamezhuthu Pattu draws thousands. Historically, the Valliyoorkavu market — held during the 14-day festival — was a site where landlords hired tribal labourers, with agreements sanctified in the presence of the deity.