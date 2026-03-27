Scorching heat disrupts campaign schedules in Kerala, candidates shift to early hours

KOCHI: With summer peaking and the mercury crossing 38 degree Celsius in some parts of the state, candidates are struggling to stick to the campaign schedule. Though the day-time temperature hovers around 38 degree Celsius, people working outdoors will feel hotter due to high humidity. The candidates are forced to reschedule their campaign to morning and evening hours to escape the blazing sun. With only 14 days left for campaigning, the candidates are not able to relax.

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD) the temperature will remain high on Thursday and Friday, after which the state may receive rain or thundershowers for three days. Dismissing chances of a heat wave in the state, IMD Thiruvananthapuram director Neetha K Gopal said the state may experience a relief from the scorching heat after Friday.

“As hot and humid conditions are prevailing in the state, people working outdoors may feel discomfort. However, we do not expect heat wave conditions similar to 2004 this time. Technically the maximum temperature in coastal areas should cross 37 degree Celsius and there should be a departure of 4.5 degree Celsius from normal temperature to call it heat wave. The temperature in the midlands should be above 40 degree Celsius. Presently the state has witnessed a departure of 2-3 degree Celsius,” she told TNIE.