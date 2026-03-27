Scorching heat disrupts campaign schedules in Kerala, candidates shift to early hours

KOCHI: With summer peaking and the mercury crossing 38 degree Celsius in some parts of the state, candidates are struggling to stick to the campaign schedule. Though the day-time temperature hovers around 38 degree Celsius, people working outdoors will feel hotter due to high humidity. The candidates are forced to reschedule their campaign to morning and evening hours to escape the blazing sun. With only 14 days left for campaigning, the candidates are not able to relax.
According to India Meteorological Department (IMD) the temperature will remain high on Thursday and Friday, after which the state may receive rain or thundershowers for three days. Dismissing chances of a heat wave in the state, IMD Thiruvananthapuram director Neetha K Gopal said the state may experience a relief from the scorching heat after Friday.
“As hot and humid conditions are prevailing in the state, people working outdoors may feel discomfort. However, we do not expect heat wave conditions similar to 2004 this time. Technically the maximum temperature in coastal areas should cross 37 degree Celsius and there should be a departure of 4.5 degree Celsius from normal temperature to call it heat wave. The temperature in the midlands should be above 40 degree Celsius. Presently the state has witnessed a departure of 2-3 degree Celsius,” she told TNIE.
According to the IMD director, people working outdoors during noon may feel discomfort due to high UV radiation levels. The wind from Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal may converge over peninsular India causing thunderstorms from March 28 to 31.
Kerala has been witnessing a decline in winter, and an abnormal increase in day time temperature from the last week of January in recent years, said Cusat Advanced Centre for Atmospheric Radar Research director S Abhilash.
“The temperature rises during the latter half of March as the sun comes directly over head. The state may receive one or two spells of light to moderate rain after March 28 which may bring down the temperature. The possibility of heat wave conditions is less,” he said.
However, Abhilash said there has been an increase in the number and intensity of heat wave in recent years. The temperature has been crossing the 40 degree Celsius threshold in Palakkad frequently after 2015. The warm wind from North India which enters the state through Palakkad gap, has been reaching Malappuram and Thrissur districts in recent years, he said.