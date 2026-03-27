Veteran CPM leader Sudhakaran joins fray as UDF-backed candidate in Kerala's Ambalapuzha

ALAPPUZHA: The entry of veteran CPM leader G Sudhakaran as the UDF-backed candidate in Ambalapuzha has significantly altered the political landscape of the assembly constituency.
Ending a six-decade-long association with the communist movement, Sudhakaran filed his nomination as an independent candidate, with the opposition front extending its support to him.
Since 2006, Ambalapuzha has remained largely a left stronghold. However, the UDF is hopeful of reclaiming the seat, banking on Sudhakaran’s personal influence and long-standing political legacy.
The ruling LDF has fielded sitting MLA H Salam. The BJP-led NDA has nominated Arun Anirudhan, expressing confidence in improving its performance in the seat.
Ambalapuzha has deep-rooted leftist traditions, shaped by historic struggles such as the 1946 Punnapra-Vayalar uprising. Post-independence, however, the constituency has not always been a left monopoly, with the UDF securing victory on several occasions.
In the first election following the formation of the constituency in 1965, veteran communist leader V S Achuthanandan suffered a defeat, though he turned the tables on his home turf two years later.
He won again in 1970, but was defeated in 1977 by K K Kumarapillai of the UDF. VS never again tested his electoral fortunes from the constituency
In 1982 and again in 1987, V Dinakaran won the seat for the UDF, defeating Sudhakaran on the second occasion.
The CPM regained the seat in 1991 through C K Sadasivan, before Suseela Gopalan extended the run in 1996. In 2001, Congress leader D Sugathan emerged victorious.
What followed was a three-term winning run by Sudhakaran. He chose not to contest in 2021, paving the way for Salam to pick up the constituency for the LDF.
The left front is confident of retaining the seat. CPM district secretary R Nazar said the LDF is focused on collective strength rather than individuals.
“The development achieved over the 10-year rule of the LDF government is visible across the constituency and will determine the outcome,” he said.
On the other hand, KPCC vice-president A A Shukkoor expressed optimism that voters would unite against what he termed anti-people policies and developmental shortcomings of the ruling front.