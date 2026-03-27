Veteran CPM leader Sudhakaran joins fray as UDF-backed candidate in Kerala's Ambalapuzha

ALAPPUZHA: The entry of veteran CPM leader G Sudhakaran as the UDF-backed candidate in Ambalapuzha has significantly altered the political landscape of the assembly constituency.

Ending a six-decade-long association with the communist movement, Sudhakaran filed his nomination as an independent candidate, with the opposition front extending its support to him.

Since 2006, Ambalapuzha has remained largely a left stronghold. However, the UDF is hopeful of reclaiming the seat, banking on Sudhakaran’s personal influence and long-standing political legacy.

The ruling LDF has fielded sitting MLA H Salam. The BJP-led NDA has nominated Arun Anirudhan, expressing confidence in improving its performance in the seat.

Ambalapuzha has deep-rooted leftist traditions, shaped by historic struggles such as the 1946 Punnapra-Vayalar uprising. Post-independence, however, the constituency has not always been a left monopoly, with the UDF securing victory on several occasions.

In the first election following the formation of the constituency in 1965, veteran communist leader V S Achuthanandan suffered a defeat, though he turned the tables on his home turf two years later.

He won again in 1970, but was defeated in 1977 by K K Kumarapillai of the UDF. VS never again tested his electoral fortunes from the constituency