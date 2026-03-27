West Asia tensions cast shadow on NRI turnout in Kerala polls

KOZHIKODE: In the run-up to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in Vadakara, Congress leader Shafi Parambil broke campaign convention by reaching out directly to Gulf-based Malayali voters. His contest against LDF’s K K Shailaja was seen as too close to call, and that push to mobilise expatriates proved decisive.

Now, as Kerala heads into a high-stakes assembly election, that same voter base is now mired in uncertainty. Escalating tensions in West Asia have disrupted travel and livelihoods, raising doubts over whether expatriates will be able to return home to vote.

With over 2.2 lakh overseas voters — many concentrated in north Kerala — the NRI turnout could tilt outcomes in several constituencies. Kuwait Kerala Muslim Cultural Centre (KMCC) vice-president Rahoof Thangal pointed to logistical as well as emotional strain.

“We are examining the feasibility of arranging chartered flights. At best, we may be able to organise two, which could bring back around 500 people. But this will depend entirely on how the situation unfolds,” he said.

“People are mentally drained. Unlike earlier elections, many are not showing the same interest in travelling back to vote.”