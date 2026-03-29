Akhil Marar makes new turn with celebrity run in Kerala polls

KOCHI: The time is 8.30 am, and the city is already bustling. Thoroughfare is packed with vehicles ferrying office-goers – almost a melee. Into this hustle and bustle, Akhil Marar, the Twenty20 candidate for Thrikkakara, entered along with his entourage.

What happened next resembled a scene from a whimsical political film. Akhil rushed from one restaurant to another at Ponnurunni, stopped a few commuters on two-wheelers, and greeted some autorickshaw drivers. From there, he rushed into a gym, startling those exercising there.

However, wherever he went, his fame as the winner of Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 5 got him a lot of attention. Although Akhil’s campaign started off with a false start on Thursday, Friday turned out to be a good day as he was able to meet some voters. However, on both days, his inexperience as a politician was palpable, not just in his mannerisms but also in his interactions with prospective voters.

It seemed almost as if his team hadn’t briefed him on the issues that residents faced in each locality he visited. At Ponnurunni, people, especially youngsters, were more interested in taking selfies with him due to his celebrity status. However, there were some moments when he had to tackle some tough questions.