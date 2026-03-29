INTERVIEW | ‘SIR a success; efforts on to spur youth vote’: Kerala CEO Rathan U Kelkar

Taking to the TNIE, Kerala Chief Electoral Officer Rathan U Kelkar said the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls has been largely successful, with minimal complaints, while highlighting effective enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct and efforts to boost youth participation in the electoral process.

How do you assess the implementation of the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in Kerala?

The SIR exercise in Kerala has been largely successful, with broad participation and minimal complaints from political parties and the public.

Have complaints about voters in the same household being assigned different polling stations been addressed?

A few such cases came to light during the rationalisation process. The affected voters have since been shifted to polling stations where their family members are enrolled. To our knowledge, the issue has been largely resolved.

Has the poll panel been able to regulate cyber content during the campaign?

A robust legal and regulatory framework is already in place. Emphasis is on responsible use by stakeholders, backed by effective enforcement and cooperation from intermediaries.

Will the commission’s initiatives boost voter interest, especially among youth?

The ECI has rolled out around 30 initiatives, many of them IT-driven, to make the electoral process more accessible and engaging for young voters. In Kerala, over 2,000 Electoral Literacy Clubs are reinforcing this effort. We expect a higher turnout among young voters this time.

How effective has the implementation of the Model Code of Conduct been in the state?

Political parties have largely adhered to the MCC, helping maintain a level playing field. At the same time, violations are dealt with promptly and firmly. Overall, party cooperation and vigilant enforcement have ensured effective implementation of the code.

Sovi vidyadharan