LDF, UDF bank on sitting MLAs as performance vote faces anti-incumbency test

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The assembly election has set the stage for a crucial political test in the state, with the central question being whether the ‘performance vote’ for sitting MLAs can overweigh the anti-incumbency generated by a decade-long reign in power.

At the heart of the matter lies a double-barrelled question: can the track record of sitting MLAs secure voter support, and can a decade in opposition, marked by consistent performance inside and outside the assembly, translate into a mandate for change?

Both the ruling LDF and the opposition UDF face a high-stakes contest, with the outcome expected to have decisive bearing on the political future of their principal constituents, the CPM and the Congress respectively. Seeking to recover from the setback suffered in the recent local body elections, the CPM has fielded 56 sitting MLAs, signalling a calculated strategy to leverage individual track records in what is widely expected to be a closely fought election. Its chief ally, the CPI, has retained eight sitting MLAs.

Meanwhile, the Congress, which was chief beneficiary of the switch in local body election fortunes, has fielded 18 of its 21 sitting MLAs. As for the the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), nine of its current 15 MLAs are contesting this time. Unlike the left front, the UDF is also betting on the performance the sitting MLAs performances.

CPM leaders believe that the emphasis on constituency level performance could help offset broader anti-incumbency sentiment and provide a critical edge in tight races. Despite agreeing that it is a good political strategy, observers remain sceptical, noting that such claims may not fully align with Kerala’s electoral patterns.