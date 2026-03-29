NDA gains sharpen contest, LDF still ahead as UDF struggles in Kollam's Chathannur

KOLLAM: For long considered an LDF stronghold in Kollam district, Chathannur heads to polls with familiar contours. But beneath the surface, shifting undercurrents are visible as the NDA strives to build on its growing vote share and the UDF struggles to regain lost ground.

Demographically, the constituency has a Hindu majority, with a high number of voters from the Scheduled Caste category. There is a notable Muslim presence along the coastal belt, and a moderate Christian population as well. Chathannur has remained in the LDF’s grip over the past two decades. The seat is currently held by CPI leader G S Jayalal, who secured a hat-trick victory in the constituency. This time, he has made way for party colleague R Rajendran.

For the LDF, the contest is about retention. With deep organisational roots, it benefits from a well-entrenched party network spanning trade unions, cooperative institutions and local bodies.

The BJP-led NDA, which finished runner-up in the two previous elections, sees Chathannur as a constituency where it can convert gradual gains into a serious challenge. The party polled over 42,000 votes in the last election, marking a significant rise.

BJP leader B B Gopakumar, who raised the saffron front’s vote share in the previous two elections, is in the fray for the third time. The NDA’s strategy hinges on incremental consolidation, particularly among Hindu voters in semi-urban pockets. Chathannur represents a “next-tier target” for the BJP — a seat where a strong performance would signal deeper penetration into southern Kerala.

For the Congress-led UDF, Chathannur presents a difficult terrain. Young leader Sooraj Ravi is the UDF’s pick. Once competitive, the front slipped to third place in recent elections, squeezed between the Left’s entrenched base and the BJP’s rise.

The UDF’s challenge is two-fold: reclaim sections of its traditional voters that have drifted towards the BJP, and capitalise on anti-incumbency against the Left. Without a significant revival, the UDF risks remaining a marginal player — a factor that could indirectly benefit the LDF by keeping the anti-incumbency vote divided.