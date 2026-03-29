Palakkad councillor booked in sexual assault case, Congress expels leader amid poll heat

PALAKKAD: The Palakkad Town South Police on Saturday registered a case against Congress local leader and municipal councillor Prasob M Valsan following a sexual assault complaint filed by a Dalit woman.

The case was registered under charges of sexual assault and provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. Police sources said Prasob is currently absconding. The police recorded a detailed statement of the complainant and it is learnt that she submitted visual evidence substantiating the abuse.

Meanwhile, anticipating political fallout, DCC president A Thankappan announced that Prashob has been expelled from the party following the allegations. Thankappan added that it is for Prasob to decide whether to resign the councillor post on moral grounds. Prasob represents Kunnathurmedu North ward.

In her complaint, the woman alleged that the councillor sexually exploited her multiple times after promising her a job. She further claimed that he issued threats by invoking his alleged proximity to political leaders, including Shafi Parambil MLA and Rahul Mamkootathil MLA.

The controversy quickly acquired political overtones, with both the LDF and NDA deciding to raise the issue prominently during the assembly election campaign. The NDA has intensified its attack by highlighting Prashobh’s alleged links with senior Congress leaders.

However, UDF candidate Ramesh Pisharody downplayed the impact of the controversy, stating that the allegations would not affect the coalition’s electoral prospects.