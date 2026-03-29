Piravom poll trail witnesses standoff between rival camps

KOCHI: A moment of tension unfolded at Kakkad junction when two rival campaign vehicles -- that of UDF candidate Anoop Jacob from the Piravom–Ramamangalam road and that of LDF candidate Sabu K Jacob from Nechoor — converged near the St George Jacobite Syrian Chapel, halting abruptly as if to avert a collision.

The loudspeakers fell silent, and for an instant, the crowd held its breath. But what followed was unexpected—smiles replaced strain as the drivers exchanged a few casual words, calmly adjusted their routes, and moved on. Relief spread across the faces of onlookers, and soon the campaign slogans rose again, echoing through the junction.

Amid the din of announcements, Paulose, waiting for a bus, said, “Sabu was once a Congressman, and now, we are witnessing a fight between two Congressmen. We know him as a social activist and as a former chairman of Piravom municipality, and we expect a good victory for him.”

On the way to Piravom town, campaign posters and graffiti of UDF and LDF candidates were visible, along with that of NDA candidate Jibi Abraham contesting on the Jackfruit symbol. Mary, a lottery vendor, said there would be no major change.

“Anoop will win again. He may not be as strong as his father (T M Jacob), but he will win — though with a slightly reduced majority,” she said.

However, the Piravom market showed little campaign presence, with only a few scattered posters.