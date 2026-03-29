Piravom poll trail witnesses standoff between rival camps

KOCHI: A moment of tension unfolded at Kakkad junction when two rival campaign vehicles -- that of UDF candidate Anoop Jacob from the Piravom–Ramamangalam road and that of LDF candidate Sabu K Jacob from Nechoor — converged near the St George Jacobite Syrian Chapel, halting abruptly as if to avert a collision.
The loudspeakers fell silent, and for an instant, the crowd held its breath. But what followed was unexpected—smiles replaced strain as the drivers exchanged a few casual words, calmly adjusted their routes, and moved on. Relief spread across the faces of onlookers, and soon the campaign slogans rose again, echoing through the junction.
Amid the din of announcements, Paulose, waiting for a bus, said, “Sabu was once a Congressman, and now, we are witnessing a fight between two Congressmen. We know him as a social activist and as a former chairman of Piravom municipality, and we expect a good victory for him.”
On the way to Piravom town, campaign posters and graffiti of UDF and LDF candidates were visible, along with that of NDA candidate Jibi Abraham contesting on the Jackfruit symbol. Mary, a lottery vendor, said there would be no major change.
“Anoop will win again. He may not be as strong as his father (T M Jacob), but he will win — though with a slightly reduced majority,” she said.
However, the Piravom market showed little campaign presence, with only a few scattered posters.
In contrast, the UDF election committee office stood out with numerous banners and frequent movement of campaign vehicles, even as the presence of activists remained minimal. Piravom, a mix of suburban and rural regions in central Kerala, includes the Mulanthuruthy, Chottanikkara, Edakkattuvayal, Maneed, Ramamangalam, Marady, Pambakuda and Elanji panchayats and the Koothattukulam and Piravom municipalities. It holds political significance for its association with Kerala Congress (Jacob) and the legacy of its founder, T M Jacob.
“Leaders like him are rare now in Kerala politics. Much of the support Anoop gets today is rooted in his father’s legacy,” said Jacob, a resident of Painungalpara.
At the same time, Jinesh, a resident of Srappilly, said the Kerala Congress (J) stronghold is facing a serious challenge due to the lack of young voters. “Most youngsters have moved out for work or settled abroad, and many are not interested in electoral participation,” he said.
Suresh Kumar, who too hails from Srappilly, said campaign activity remains low in the area. “None of the candidates have directly reached out here so far, except for a few campaign vehicles passing by. Even among campaign squads, most are older people. The real momentum is expected only in the final days,” he added.
A Lookback into past polls
2021, 2016, and 2012 bypoll - Anoop Jacob (KC-J)
1991, 1996, 2001, and 2011 - T M Jacob (Kerala Congress and KC-J)
2006 - M J Jacob (CPM)
Candidates
Anoop Jacob (Kerala Congress-J)
Qualification - LLB
Assets
Movable : Rs 3.64 lakh
Immovable : Rs 56.3 lakh
Sabu K Jacob (Kerala Congress-M)
Qualification - Senior Secondary
Assets
Movable : Rs 10.7 lakh
Immovable : Rs 2.74 crore
Jibi Abraham (Twenty20)
Qualification - Pre-Degree
Assets
Movable : Rs 1.36 crore
Immovable : Rs 21.6 lakh