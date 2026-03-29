Rebel candidate stirs trouble for Congress camp in Kerala's Taliparamba

KANNUR: The Congress is facing a severe crisis in Taliparamba as it grapples with a rebel candidate in the fray. The party’s lone rebel in Kerala, Koyyam Janardhanan, has made it clear that he will press ahead with his poll campaign despite what he describes as escalating threats from UDF leadership.

Janardhanan was blocked by Congress workers on Saturday when he arrived at Valapattanam to offer floral tributes at a Gandhi Stupa as part of his campaign outreach.

Reacting to the incident, former KPCC member and DCC secretary Janardhanan told the TNIE that he fears the assault could be the first of many attempts to intimidate him in the coming days.

“I know every Congress worker in Taliparamba. I even know the person who attacked me on Saturday. I am fully aware of how far some Congress workers here can go. I am prepared to face similar attacks in the days ahead,” he said.

Janardhanan also asserted that he would continue his campaign, claiming he is receiving strong backing from grassroots Congress workers. According to him, his candidacy emerged from pressure by local supporters who were unhappy with the party leadership’s decision.