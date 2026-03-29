Thrissur braces for tight contest as parties go all out in final campaign push

THRISSUR: Every year, people in Thrissur wait eagerly for the Kudamattam ceremony of Thrissur Pooram, where the famed Thiruvambadi and Paramekkavu temple groups showcase their flair and creativity through a vibrant display of ornate umbrellas.

The spectacle is as much about performance and prestige as it is about tradition. This assembly election carries a similar sense of anticipation.

With only days left for this democratic festival, parties have stepped up their campaigns, bringing in top leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Having elected Suresh Gopi as MP, Thrissur has since remained a centre of national attention. Though the BJP could not replicate that success in the local body elections, the party is going all out for a win in the assembly polls.

“I am fully confident as the whole BJP team is putting its heart and soul into the campaign,” said NDA candidate Padmaja Venugopal. From visits to Sakthan Market to interactions with morning walkers, she has been actively reaching out to voters across the city, banking on the ‘Modi effect’.

Meanwhile, UDF candidate Rajan Pallan also has been travelling across the constituency. “I know the people in Thrissur well, having served as mayor for about one year and nine months,” the Congress leader said. The strong performance in the Thrissur corporation election has boosted the UDF’s confidence.