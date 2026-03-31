25 years as MLA, yet no water management scheme: DMK's Senthilkumar flays MLA Anbalagan

DHARMAPURI: DMK’s Palacode candidate DNV S Senthilkumar lashed out at AIADMK candidate KP Anbalagan for failing to bring water management scheme to the constituency.

Senthilkumar began his campaign in parts of Palacode and Karimangalam on Monday. During an introductory meeting, Senthilkumar said, "In the five years that I have served the people of Dharmapuri in the Lok Sabha, I have brought development schemes worth Rs 15,000 crore to the district. But KP Anbalagan, who has been the MLA in Palacode for 25 years, serving twice as a minister, has failed to address the problems in Palacode.

One of the key issues in Palacode is the lack of a water management scheme. Had he put in the effort, he could have implemented various water management projects. So far, his only achievement is the inauguration of the arts college in the constituency.

People in the constituency lack access to water for drinking or agriculture. People are suffering because they lack a strong representative to voice their demands. We need to break this cycle and bring Palacode towards the path of development."

Senthilkumar promised that if he were elected, he would take steps to export vegetables grown in Palacode and also ensure the implementation of the Thenpennai Surplus Water Scheme.