AIADMK vs DMK direct contest in fewer seats in 2026 polls

DMK GAVE UP MORE STRONGHOLDS TO ALLIES

DMK showed more willingness to field its own symbol in weaker seats than the AIADMK. Of the 66 seats AIADMK had won in 2021, the party retained 62 (94%) constituencies. DMK had won 133 constituencies in 2021, it retained 119 seats (89.5%). Importantly, its allies retained 24 of the 26 seats they had won. AIADMK’s allies, meanwhile, retained only 5 of the nine won.