BJP likely to announce candidates for 27 seats today

CHENNAI: The BJP is likely to release its list of candidates for the Assembly election on Tuesday. Sources said the central leadership may finalise and announce the list by Monday night.

According to party sources, the state core committee has forwarded three shortlisted names for each constituency to the central leadership, which will take the final call. “Even during the last parliamentary elections, several changes were made to the list sent by the state leadership, including the addition of candidates who were not part of it. Similar changes are expected this time as well,” a senior party leader said.

As per the tentative list, senior leader Tamilisai Soundararajan is the frontrunner for Mylapore seat, while Vanathi Srinivasan, national president of the Mahila Morcha, is likely to contest from Coimbatore North. Union Minister L Murugan is expected to be fielded from Avinashi.

Although there were discussions on swapping a few constituencies with the AIADMK, they did not materialise.

National parties often take longer to finalise candidates as approvals are required from the central leadership in Delhi, and nominees typically file their papers immediately after the announcement, party sources said. The BJP has been allotted 27 seats in the AIADMK-led National NDA in Tamil Nadu and will allocate one of these to AC Shanmugam’s New Justice Party.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to arrive in Chennai on April 3 and proceed to Puducherry, before returning to campaign in the city on April 4. A roadshow is likely to be held in T Nagar or Mylapore in support of NDA candidates.

During his previous visit earlier this month, the PM inaugurated several projects in Madurai, addressed a public meeting, and visited the Thiruparankundram temple.