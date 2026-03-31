CPM retains one MLA, names four new faces in list in TN polls

CHENNAI: The CPM on Monday announced its list of five candidates for the Assembly election. Of the two sitting MLAs, the party has retained only Gandharvakkottai MLA M Chinnadurai in the list, while opting to field fresh candidates in the remaining four seats.

The decision was taken at the state committee meeting held in Chennai under the chairmanship of executive committee member K Arjunan.

The party has fielded N Pandi, a state executive committee member, from Palani; M Chinnadurai, sitting Gandharvakkottai MLA; R Chellaswamy, Kanniyakumari secretary from Padmanabhapuram; L Sundararajan, state committee member from Tiruvottiyur; and T Latha, Nagapattinam district executive member from Kilvelur.