'DMK will strive for a sweep in Coimbatore': Former minister V Senthil Balaji

COIMBATORE: Former minister V Senthil Balaji, who has been fielded as the DMK candidate from the Coimbatore South constituency, credited party president and Chief Minister MK Stalin for making him contest from the seat for a party sweep in Coimbatore district.

Balaji, the Karur legislator, was shifted to the Coimbatore South seat in a surprise move. Addressing the press after inaugurating his election campaign office at Gandhipuram in Coimbatore on Monday, he said, "The people of Tamil Nadu are ready to give a massive victory to the DMK for the second consecutive time.

In the previous election, the DMK alliance had lost the chance of victory in all the 10 constituencies in the district. Therefore, Chief Minister MK Stalin has given me the opportunity to contest from Coimbatore. As per his directive, I will work hard to surely win all the 10 constituencies in Coimbatore."

On AIADMK candidate Amman Arjunan's statement that he would win by a margin of 50,000 votes, Balaji retorted, "Are they going to say that they will lose?" "When the Chief Minister visited Coimbatore last time, pump set manufacturers had raised several demands regarding their industry.