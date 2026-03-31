DMK’s choice for Veerapandi seat triggers strife, workers take to the streets in protest in TN

SALEM: Tensions have surfaced within the DMK in Salem’s Veerapandi constituency following the announcement of AK Tharun as the party’s candidate.

Tharun, the son-in-law of former DMK leader Veerapandi S Arumugam’s son Chezhiyan, was named as the party nominee, triggering discontent among a section of party functionaries and cadre in the constituency.

DMK’s Veerapandi union secretary Vennila Chandrasekar resigned from her post, citing personal reasons, though party sources indicated that the move came amid the ongoing dissatisfaction over candidate selection. Following her resignation, several union-level functionaries also submitted letters stepping down from their posts to Salem East district secretary SR Sivalingam. Over 100 cadres staged a protest outside his residence, expressing opposition to Tharun’s candidature.

The protesting cadre raised slogans and demanded that Parapatti Suresh Kumar be fielded instead. Suresh Kumar, a district-level functionary and the nephew of late leader Veerapandi S Arumugam, has been seeking the party ticket from Veerapandi.