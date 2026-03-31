History-sheeter ‘Rocket’ Raja enters poll fray from TN's Alangulam

TIRUNELVELI: Notorious history-sheeter ‘Rocket’ Raja alias Arumuga Pandian (52), who has been arrested several times and has cases including murder registered against him across the state, filed his nomination as an independent candidate in the Alangulam constituency on Monday. Raja, who belongs to the Nadar community, is eyeing the votes of the community.

In the 2021 elections, Raja floated Panangattu Padai Katchi and fielded history-sheeter Hari Nadar in Alangulam. Surprisingly, Hari secured 37,727 votes and finished third, playing spoiler for DMK candidate and former minister Poongothai Aladi Aruna, who lost to then AIADMK candidate PH Manoj Pandian by a margin of 3,539 votes.

The vote split favoured Pandian, despite anti-incumbency. Last November, Pandian resigned his MLA post and joined DMK, and is contesting from Alangulam on a DMK ticket. According to sources, Raja has decided to contest the elections himself, allegedly after falling out with Hari, who is currently lodged in Puzhal prison.

In 2021, in some villages, youngsters were seen offering ‘milk abhishekam’ to the cutouts of Raja, while elderly residents allegedly passed resolutions in support of Hari. Fearing a setback, the DMK had brought in slain history-sheeter Karate Selvin Nadar’s wife to campaign against Hari.

Hari, Pandian, and Poongothai all belong to the Nadar community. In Alangulam, the AIADMK has fielded former MP KRP Prabhakaran, who also belongs to the Nadar community.