Off the cuff | Vote from Periyappa

Access granted at Nellai

For media persons in Tirunelveli, access to top leaders has often been limited. Meeting Edappadi K Palaniswami during his tenure as chief minister, or the incumbent M K Stalin, to present their demands was no easy task. Typically, only a handful of Nellai Press Club office-bearers secured such interactions.

However, things played out differently on Sunday. Palaniswami, now Leader of the Opposition, made time for journalists during his campaign visit. Around 20 media persons, spanning mainstream channels to YouTube platforms, were invited. Beyond group photographs, he also obliged individual picture requests, marking a rare moment of accessibility

Thinakaran Rajamani