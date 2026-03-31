Elections

Off the cuff | Vote from Periyappa

The interaction, witnessed by supporters and officials, added a touch of spontaneity to a routine nomination exercise in Erode district
Naam Tamilar Katchi Chief Coordinator Seeman along with NTK candidate MK Seethalakshmi engaged in a campaign.
Naam Tamilar Katchi Chief Coordinator Seeman along with NTK candidate MK Seethalakshmi engaged in a campaign.Photo | Express
Express News Service
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Vote from Periyappa?

An unscripted moment unfolded in Gobichettipalayam on Monday, as NTK candidate MK Seethalakshmi, after filing her nomination, approached TVK candidate KA Sengottaiyan at the sub-collector’s office. Addressing him as ‘Periyappa’, she sought his support and even his vote. The appeal appeared to catch the veteran leader off guard. Wearing a smile on his face, Sengottaiyan exchanged a brief greeting, and moved on. The interaction, witnessed by supporters and officials, added a touch of spontaneity to a routine nomination exercise in Erode district

P Srinivasan

Access granted at Nellai

For media persons in Tirunelveli, access to top leaders has often been limited. Meeting Edappadi K Palaniswami during his tenure as chief minister, or the incumbent M K Stalin, to present their demands was no easy task. Typically, only a handful of Nellai Press Club office-bearers secured such interactions.

However, things played out differently on Sunday. Palaniswami, now Leader of the Opposition, made time for journalists during his campaign visit. Around 20 media persons, spanning mainstream channels to YouTube platforms, were invited. Beyond group photographs, he also obliged individual picture requests, marking a rare moment of accessibility

Thinakaran Rajamani

Tamil Nadu elections 2026

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