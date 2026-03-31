Plea demands action against voter bribery before election in TN

MADURAI: A petition has been filed before the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court seeking directions to the centre, the state government and the Election Commission of India (ECI) to take measures to prevent the illegal distribution of cash or gifts to voters by political parties ahead of the Assembly elections. The petition is likely to be heard at the Principal Seat in Madras.

The petitioner, KK Ramesh of Madurai, stated that he had filed a similar petition before the HC during the 2021 Assembly elections, following media reports that political parties were distributing bribes ranging from Rs 250 to Rs 10,000 to each voter.

As the petition was dismissed, he subsequently filed a Special Leave Petition before the Supreme Court, which was also dismissed on the grounds that the election had concluded, while keeping the issue open for consideration at an appropriate stage.

Citing this, he has filed the present petition seeking directions to curb the illegal distribution of cash, gifts or other inducements to voters, and to monitor the circulation of black money and narcotic substances in large quantities.