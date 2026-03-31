Poll officials seize Rs 2.54 crore worth valuables, liquor in Nilgiris constituencies

NILGIRIS: A total of 24,391 grams of gold and silver articles were seized during inspections by election officials at different places within the Udhagamandalam assembly constituency till Monday morning.

The value of the 24,391 grams of gold and silver articles is estimated to be Rs 2.15 crore. Officials have also so far seized 8,350 ml of liquor and beer bottles that were smuggled in several vehicles.

"We have also seized 1,000 shawls with the insignia of the TVK along with their party boards and 500 whistles as well as political notices of the NTK since the Model Code of Conduct came into force.

We seized them as they may influence the voters by presenting shawls and whistles as gifts. During the checks, we also seized more than 40,000 banned tobacco products.

The total value of the gold and silver articles as well as the shawls and banned tobacco products is Rs 2.54 cr," the official said. In the Gudalur constituency, half a kilogram of gold bars and 12 packets of colour stones worth Rs 73 lakh were seized till Monday morning.

Also, 2,970 ml of liquor and beer bottles worth Rs 88.76 lakh were seized by poll officials. In the Coonoor constituency the seized items include identity cards, a silver drum, calendars, booth committee books, posters, mufflers and cash envelopes of the DMK. Also, brass material and 18,160 ml of liquor were seized.

