Sowmiya Anbumani to contest from TN's Dharmapuri

CHENNAI: The PMK, a key ally in the AIADMK-led NDA, on Monday released its second list of candidates for 15 constituencies. Dr Sowmiya Anbumani, the spouse of party president Anbumani Ramadoss, has been fielded from Dharmapuri.

Her candidature assumes significance as she had earlier contested the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from the same region. In 2024, she secured 79,527 votes in Dharmapuri Assembly segment, polling over 13,000 votes more than DMK’s A Mani, who went on to win the seat.

The good vote share she secured in 2024 has boosted the confidence of the PMK cadre, who view Dharmapuri as a favourable constituency.

In a notable move, sitting Dharmapuri MLA SP Venkateshwaran has not been renominated. Meanwhile, the party’s Mailam MLA has been shifted to contest from Vikravandi, while Mettur MLA S Sadhasivam has been fielded from Salem North, indicating a strategic reshuffle of sitting MLAs.

The other candidates are M Thilagabama (Perambur), Dr Tamilarasi Athimoolam (Virudhachalam), M Karthi (Salem West), Padi V Selvam (Pennagaram), CR Bhaskaran (Polur), advocate K Balu (Tiruporur), K Vaithi (Jayankondam), S Sadhasivam (Salem North), C Sivakumar (Vikravandi), advocate K Saravanan (Sholingur), Sithamalli A Palanisamy (Mayiladuthurai), P Maheshkumar (Uthiramerur), A P Sezhiyan (Rishivandiyam), and Dr Anbu Cholan (Kattumannarkoil - reserved). In the first list, the party had announced Vadivel Ravanan (Kilvelur - reserved), K N Sekar (Ambattur), and Ganesh Kumar (Gingee) as candidates.