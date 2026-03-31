TVK's Sengottaiyan files nomination papers at TN's Gobichettipalayam

ERODE/TIRUPPUR: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief coordinator KA Sengottaiyan filed his nomination papers in Gobichettipalayam on Monday.

Addressing reporters, Sengottaiyan said, "If people vote for the NDA alliance, it will be a waste, because only TVK can defeat DMK.. Vijay is the future hope of Tamil Nadu. In the upcoming Assembly election, there will definitely be a change. Vijay will definitely hoist the flag at the Fort."

He added, "As for Gobichettipalayam constituency, the people love me, and I love the people. The verdict of the people is the verdict of God."

Responding to a question regarding EPS's earlier statement that he would attend the AIADMK's victory celebration in Gobichettipalayam after the election, he said, "First, he needs to see whether he can win in his own constituency. Because TVK has fielded a strong candidate."

He had earlier come to a rally with his supporters and garlanded statues of Periyar and MGR before filing his nomination papers. He also addressed the media in Tiruppur with Tiruppur North candidate V Sathyabama and Tiruppur South candidate Balamurugan.

