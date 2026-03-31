Vijay declares assets worth Rs 641 crore, Jose Martin Rs 609 crore ahead of TN polls

CHENNAI: Among the candidates who had filed their nominations so far in Puducherry and Tamil Nadu, TVK chief Vijay has emerged the richest candidate with assets worth Rs 640.5 crore. Chief Minister MK Stalin, who filed his nomination from Kolathur on Monday, has assets worth Rs 9.70 crore.

As per the poll affidavit filed by Vijay, his properties include Rs 220.15 crore of immoveable assets and Rs 420.10 crore of moveable assets, including high-end cars like BMWs and Toyota Lexus, and bank deposits of Rs 213 crore in multiple accounts.

The 52-year-old ‘Jananayagan’ star has agricultural land in Kodaikanal and commercial and residential properties across Chennai. He has also provided Rs 3 crore to TVK General Secretary N Anand. A moped worth Rs 67,400 is also part of his assets.

Jose Charles Martin of the Latchiya Jananayaga Katchi, son of Lottery King Martin, who is making his electoral debut from Kamaraj Nagar in Puducherry, is the second richest candidate with assets worth Rs 609 crore.