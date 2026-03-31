Vijay draws crowds in Perambur; cancels Villivakkam event

CHENNAI: After filing the nomination papers from Perambur constituency on Monday for the upcoming Assembly polls, TVK chief Vijay kick-started his election campaign that witnessed a huge turnout of people, including cadre. His campaign speech was on predictable lines, launching a strong attack on the DMK and Chief Minister M K Stalin whose government, according to Vijay, failed in controlling crime, drug abuse and the worsening law & order situation, making the state unsafe for women.

While Vijay campaigned in Perambur constituency for himself, he then canvassed in Stalin’s Kolathur Assembly segment for his party’s candidate VS Babu. However, he dropped his plans to campaign in Villivakkam and Anna Nagar later in the day, with his party functionaries blaming it on the police for failing to make proper bandobast.

Speaking in Perambur, Vijay said, “We have to save Tamil Nadu, which is now unsafe for women, from the worsening law & order situation and from drug abuse. The evil force, DMK, is responsible for this mess.”