Vijay draws crowds in Perambur; cancels Villivakkam event

CHENNAI: After filing the nomination papers from Perambur constituency on Monday for the upcoming Assembly polls, TVK chief Vijay kick-started his election campaign that witnessed a huge turnout of people, including cadre. His campaign speech was on predictable lines, launching a strong attack on the DMK and Chief Minister M K Stalin whose government, according to Vijay, failed in controlling crime, drug abuse and the worsening law & order situation, making the state unsafe for women.
While Vijay campaigned in Perambur constituency for himself, he then canvassed in Stalin’s Kolathur Assembly segment for his party’s candidate VS Babu. However, he dropped his plans to campaign in Villivakkam and Anna Nagar later in the day, with his party functionaries blaming it on the police for failing to make proper bandobast.
Speaking in Perambur, Vijay said, “We have to save Tamil Nadu, which is now unsafe for women, from the worsening law & order situation and from drug abuse. The evil force, DMK, is responsible for this mess.”
The TVK had announced that Vijay would campaign in Perambur constituency between 2pm and 4pm, Kolathur constituency between 5pm and 6pm, Villivakkam constituency between 6pm and 7pm. While Vijay began his campaign at least half an hour prior to the scheduled time in Perambur, he also went to Kolathur around 3pm and spoke for less than five minutes, before heading back home.
At Kolathur, since Vijay began his campaign earlier than the scheduled time, police denied permission and stopped them from using the speakers. TVK’s joint general secretary CTR Nirmalkumar questioned if there was a ban on using microphones and speakers.
Party’s general secretary N Anand announced that the street-corner campaign in Villivakkam constituency had to be cancelled due to lack of adequate arrangements for the safety of both the party leader and general public.
“Although arrangements were made for the nomination filing and campaign, the Greater Chennai Police failed to implement proper security and traffic regulation,” Anand said in a statement.