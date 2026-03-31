We are not afraid to meet people: Dy CM Udhayanidhi in Kanchipuram

CHENNAI: DMK youth wing secretary and Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Monday took a swipe at AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami for beginning his campaign from Mylapore, a seat contested by the BJP as part of the NDA. His [Palaniswami’s] ideological leaders are Narendra Modi and Amit Shah, while ours are Periyar, Anna and Kalaignar, he said.

Udhayanidhi began his election rally on Monday after paying floral tributes to former chief minister CN Annadurai at the Anna Memorial House in Chinna Kanchipuram.

“We are not afraid to meet the people. We have fulfilled our promises. The people of Tamil Nadu are looking forward to re-electing the DMK. They are politically aware and understand what the BJP and Delhi are doing to our Tamil Nadu,” he told reporters.

He later campaigned at Theradi near Rajaji Market in Kanchipuram, in support of DMK candidates Nithya Sukumar (Kancheepuram) and Sundar (Uthiramerur). Udhaya reiterated that the DMK remains a movement that consistently engages with public. Expressing confidence in the party’s prospects, he said the happy faces in the crowd reflect that people have already decided the outcome of the election.

400 DMK cadres join AIADMK

Madurai: More than 400 DMK workers, led by party functionary M Karuna, joined the AIADMK on Monday morning, in the presence of VV Rajan Chellappa, former Madurai mayor and AIADMK candidate for Thiruparankundram constituency. According to sources, the DMK workers were allegedly upset with the internal party matters and felt that their concerns were not being acknowledged. As they received no response from the DMK leadership, they decided to join the rival party, sources added. ENS