Wife of late Valparai MLA quits AIADMK, joins NTK

COIMBATORE: Kalaiselvi, wife of late Valparai MLA Amul Kandasamy, has joined the Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK), alleging that she was not given due respect within the AIADMK. However, she denied rumours that she quit the party as she was denied a ticket to contest from the Valparai (reserved) constituency.

She joined the NTK in Valparai on Sunday, a few days after AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami announced that K Singh would be the party's candidate for the constituency.

"I joined the NTK to work for the upliftment of the people. I believe the party, led by Seeman, is working for the downtrodden. I was not satisfied with the way the AIADMK treated me, especially considering my caste," she said.

Kalaiselvi, a resident of Annur, explained why she felt sidelined in the AIADMK. "We acknowledge that Thondamuthur MLA S P Velumani played a key role in making my husband an MLA at the age of 57, recognising his service to the party.

After my husband's death in June 2025, it was the responsibility of party functionaries, led by Velumani, to support my daughter and me when we were alone. However, after he began avoiding me, other party members also started doing the same."

Kalaiselvi, who had expressed interest in contesting from Valparai, further said, "I was insulted at several places and was not given due respect, even in local party meetings. Not once did the party leadership try to console me. I never expected money or positions from the party, but I did expect protection and support after my husband's demise. Self-respect is important to me; hence I joined the NTK without expecting money."