Will double aid for girl child to Rs 1 lakh if re-elected, says Puducherry CM Rangasamy

PUDUCHERRY: Chief Minister N Rangasamy on Monday announced that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government would double the financial assistance for girl children born in Puducherry, hiking the deposit amount to Rs 1 lakh from Rs 50,000, if voted back to power.

Campaigning for party candidate Vaiyapuri Manikandan at Muthialpet, he expressed confidence that “good governance” would be re-established in Puducherry under the NDA. He alleged that the union territory had lagged behind by two decades during the previous Congress regime but his government had reversed the trend and set Puducherry on a path of development.

Highlighting welfare initiatives, Rangasamy promised to enhance educational assistance for students from the fishing community on a par with those from Scheduled Castes. He also promised the construction of a groyne in Solai Nagar at an estimated cost of Rs 60 crore.

Rangasamy further claimed that educational initiatives implemented during his tenure had significantly improved literacy levels. “Earlier, there were only two graduates per village. Now, there are at least two in every house,” he said.