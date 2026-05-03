Assembly elections 2026 : High-stakes verdict due for TMC, DMK, BJP, Congress and Left

Counting of votes for Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala, Puducherry and West Bengal will be held on Monday, following a high-voltage campaign, with outcomes crucial for regional players like the TMC and DMK as well as national parties including the BJP, Congress and the Left.

The counting process will begin at 8 am with postal ballots, followed by EVM counting, at centres secured under a three-tier security system. In a first, the Election Commission has introduced a QR code-based Photo Identity Card system through ECINET to prevent unauthorised entry into counting venues.

In West Bengal, votes for 293 Assembly seats will be counted across 77 centres under tight security. The state has seen heightened political tension in the run-up to results, with both the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the opposition BJP raising concerns over possible vote manipulation.

Polling in West Bengal was conducted in two phases and concluded on April 29, recording a voter turnout of 92.47 per cent—the highest since Independence. The election in Falta constituency in South 24 Parganas district was countermanded due to “severe electoral offences,” with fresh polling scheduled for May 21.