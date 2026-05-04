Congress sees mixed verdict with Kerala win but Assam loss, gains ground as regional players weaken

The Assembly election results delivered a mixed outcome for the Congress, which returned to power in Kerala but failed to dislodge the BJP in Assam.

After a series of electoral setbacks following the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, the Congress managed to wrest Kerala from the Left Democratic Front (LDF), ending a decade of Left rule. The defeat also marked the end of Left governance in any Indian state, a point highlighted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his remarks at the BJP headquarters.

With the Kerala victory, the Congress is now in power in three southern states, Karnataka, Telangana and Kerala, along with Himachal Pradesh in the north, where Assembly elections are due next year. The win also comes as a face-saver after losses in Maharashtra, Delhi, Haryana and Bihar.

However, the party could not replicate this success in Assam, where it faced a strong pro-incumbency wave in favour of the BJP, which secured a two-thirds majority. The Congress polled around 29.5 per cent votes in Assam, compared to 28.8 per cent in Kerala. In West Bengal, it managed just 3.13 per cent vote share, while in Tamil Nadu it secured 3.38 per cent. It is also likely to end up with fewer seats in Assam than in the previous election.