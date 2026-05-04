Major political upheaval as Stalin, Mamata loses sitting seats

The political map of India underwent a major shift on Monday, with incumbent Chief Ministers M K Stalin in Tamil Nadu and Mamata Banerjee in West Bengal suffering significant setbacks in the assembly elections, while a new political force emerged in one state and the BJP secured a breakthrough in another.

In West Bengal, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) crossed the majority mark of 147 seats, ending the Trinamool Congress’ 15-year rule. Mamata Banerjee faced defeat in her Bhabanipur constituency, to Adhikari by 15,114 votes.

Adhikari described the result as a “victory for democracy” and a rejection of corruption, while Banerjee alleged irregularities during counting, including security lapses and restricted access for party agents. She also claimed disruptions at counting centres, though Election Commission data showed the BJP leading in over 170 seats.

Down south in Tamil Nadu, Chief Minister M K Stalin lost his Kolathur seat to V S Babu of the debutant Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) by a margin of 8,795 votes, in what is being described as a major electoral upset. Stalin had held the constituency since 2011. TVK, led by actor-politician Vijay, emerged as the single largest party in the state, disrupting the long-standing dominance of the DMK and AIADMK. Early trends showed the party securing or leading in over 110 seats, close to the 118-seat majority mark.

Reacting to the outcome, TVK leader Vijay said the result reflected a generational shift. “The people have voted for a new kind of politics. This is not just a victory; it is a mandate for change,” he said.

The developments mark a significant weakening of regional political dominance, with both Stalin and Banerjee, key figures in opposition politics, suffering major electoral setbacks.

In Kerala, the CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) was swept out of power by the Congress-led UDF. In a catastrophic result for the ruling Left, 13 of the 21 ministers in the state cabinet were defeated. While Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan managed to retain his seat in Dharmadam with a margin of 19,247 votes, which is a major downfall from the margin of 50,123 in 2021.

Market sentiment turned positive amid expectations of greater policy alignment between the Centre and key states, with Indian markets ending the day on a stronger note.

Final results are expected to be fully declared by Tuesday morning.