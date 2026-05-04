Modi hails BJP wins, says lotus blooming 'from Gangotri to Ganga Sagar' after West Bengal victory

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the lotus is now “blooming from Gangotri to Gangasagar” following the BJP’s victory in West Bengal, and called on all parties to work for “change, not revenge,” ensuring the state’s future prevails over fear.

Addressing BJP workers at the party headquarters after the assembly election wins in West Bengal, Assam and Puducherry, Modi said the day was special in many ways and heralded a bright future for the country. He said it reflected “trust in the great democracy of India, trust in the politics of performance, trust in the resolve of stability, and trust in the spirit of Ek Bharat, Shrestha Bharat.”

“I bow before the people of West Bengal, Assam, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu and Keralam,” he said at the victory event attended by BJP president Nitin Nabin, Union ministers Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh, among others.