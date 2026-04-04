Assam Police cracks down on poll-related fake news; ensures content removal via CID social media cell

Assam Police is intensifying surveillance of social media in the run-up to the Assembly elections, with a dedicated unit tasked with swiftly flagging and removing content that could disrupt law and order, a senior officer said on Saturday.

The specialised cell, set up under the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), has achieved complete removal of objectionable content in all instances where complaints were filed, or action was initiated on its own, the officer noted.

“There are already legal provisions to report and take down fake news, defamatory posts, or any content that may lead to a law and order situation, even under normal circumstances. During elections, the need for such action becomes far more critical and immediate,” said Special Director General of Police (CID) Munna Prasad Gupta.

"This special cell has been formed under the CID to deal with fake news, defamatory posts, AI-generated content, etc, with a focus on the elections," he added.

Operational since March 20, the cell has acted on 17 cases covering 27 profiles and handles across platforms, with one FIR registered and the prime accused arrested till March 29.

The effective content removal rate stands at 100 per cent.

"We act on complaints that are received centrally as well as those at the district level. Also, our personnel monitor social media for content that could create discord," Gupta said.

He said most of the content flagged is related to character defamation or image tarnishing of candidates for the elections.

On tackling fake news, he said there are Election Commission guidelines in this regard.

"If it appears in mainstream media, other authorities are there to handle it. Our domain is social media, and we act if it is shared on it," he added.