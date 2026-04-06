PM in Assam slams Congress for 'echoing Pakistan line', alleges threat to national security

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday accused the Congress of aligning with Pakistan’s narrative, alleging that such a stance undermines national security.

Speaking at an election rally in Assam’s Barpeta district, he said that while his government has conducted Operation Sindoor targeting terror camps in Pakistan, the opposition continues to "sing to the tune of" the neighbouring country.

“This Pakistan connection compromises with the nation's security, and we can never allow that,” he said.

On the development front, he alleged that the Congress had always taken a myopic view on the matter, while the BJP works towards ensuring long-term development of the nation.

"The party always took short-term measures so that they could indulge in corruption. But the BJP looks far ahead while taking decisions for all-around development of all sections of society," Modi said.

The prime minister also accused the Congress of neglecting the armed forces by failing to implement the ‘One Rank, One Pension’ scheme, adding that his government ensured justice for military personnel.