PM in Assam slams Congress for 'echoing Pakistan line', alleges threat to national security

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday accused the Congress of aligning with Pakistan’s narrative, alleging that such a stance undermines national security.
Speaking at an election rally in Assam’s Barpeta district, he said that while his government has conducted Operation Sindoor targeting terror camps in Pakistan, the opposition continues to "sing to the tune of" the neighbouring country.
“This Pakistan connection compromises with the nation's security, and we can never allow that,” he said.
On the development front, he alleged that the Congress had always taken a myopic view on the matter, while the BJP works towards ensuring long-term development of the nation.
"The party always took short-term measures so that they could indulge in corruption. But the BJP looks far ahead while taking decisions for all-around development of all sections of society," Modi said.
The prime minister also accused the Congress of neglecting the armed forces by failing to implement the ‘One Rank, One Pension’ scheme, adding that his government ensured justice for military personnel.
He said that peace was established in Assam after a lot of sacrifices and due to the BJP's honest effort to implement the various peace accords signed during the last 10 years.
"Peace and stability in the state has led to development under the BJP rule... to ensure this continues, it is necessary to keep the Congress out (of power)," the PM said.
Appealing to women voters, Modi said the proposed 33 per cent reservation for women in Parliament would come into effect from the 2029 general elections. He urged women in Assam to press all political parties to support the Bill.
Elections to the 126 assembly constituencies in the state will be held on April 9, with counting of votes on May 4.
(With inputs from PTI)