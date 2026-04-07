Akhil Gogoi hits out at Assam CM over police raid on Pawan Khera’s residence, terms it “Hitler-style” governance

As Akhil Gogoi sharpened his attack ahead of the Assam Assembly elections, the passport controversy intensified on Tuesday, with the incumbent MLA criticising Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma over the police raid at Congress leader Pawan Khera’s residence in Delhi.

Gogoi termed the state government’s actions authoritarian, likening them to “Hitler-style” governance.

Speaking to the media, Gogoi, who is contesting from the Sivasagar Assembly constituency, claimed that people across Assam would back the Opposition. He accused the Chief Minister of “hiding behind the police” and said that the questions raised by Khera warranted direct answers.

He further alleged, citing Sarma’s “body language,” that the assets in question were accumulated by the Chief Minister’s wife, and asserted that the Gogoi family would come to power, with all three Gogois winning their respective contests.

"All people of Assam will vote for the opposition. The language used by the Chief Minister is like that of the police -- he always hides behind the police and courts. It feels like a Hitler-style government is running in Assam. Pawan Khera raised questions, and those should be answered directly. The CM doesn't have the courage and is using the police instead. From his body language, it seems his wife has accumulated these assets. We will form the government, and all three Gogois will win," Gogoi said.

The remarks come amid heightened tensions over allegations made by Pawan Khera against the Sarma family. Khera had alleged that CM Sarma's wife, Riniki Bhuyan Sarma, holds three passports -- from India, the UAE, and Egypt -- and owns undisclosed luxury properties in Dubai, along with a company in Wyoming, USA.

The Sarma family has strongly denied these claims, terming the documents "AI-generated fabrications" circulated by Pakistani social media groups.

Responding to the accusations, CM Sarma had earlier vowed stern action, stating, "Before levelling an allegation, he should have asked the Foreign Minister. Kharge ji has aged, yet he speaks like a madman. Assam Police can find and bring people from 'pataal' as well. I suspect Rahul Gandhi has given him these documents. So this case will extend to Rahul Gandhi. Do not try to scare us. This is Assam, and we have fought against Islamic invasion 17 times."

Following the police searches at Khera's residence, Assam Police DCP Debajit Nath said, "We have searched his house. We can't give more details."

CM Sarma also claimed that Khera "ran away" to Hyderabad after the searches, adding, "I have come to know through the media that the police have gone to his residence in Delhi, but he has run away to Hyderabad. The law will take its own course."

Sarma, addressing a press conference in Guwahati on Monday, reaffirmed his confidence in the upcoming elections. "I will take stringent action against Congress leader Pawan Khera. Just wait for a few days. We will win at least 100 seats in the elections," he said, reiterating his allegations of Pakistani links in the ongoing controversy.

Assam's Assembly elections are scheduled for April 9, with campaigning concluding Monday evening and counting of votes on May 4.

(With inputs from ANI)