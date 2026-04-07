BJP workers from other states entering Assam in hordes to cast votes: Gaurav Gogoi

JORHAT: Assam Congress chief Gaurav Gogoi on Tuesday alleged that BJP workers from other states have entered the state in large numbers to exercise their franchise in the Assembly elections.

Talking to reporters during a roadshow in Jorhat, where he is making his Assembly election debut, Gogoi said, "Like I had said earlier, BJP workers from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar are coming to Assam in hundreds. Their names had been included in the electoral rolls, and they will now vote. Will we tolerate it? Will they decide our political future?"

He questioned the state police for allowing outsiders to enter the poll-bound state in hordes "without checking", urging the people to be vigilant in this regard.

Polling for the 126-member Assembly will be held on Thursday, with Congress seeking to return to power after a decade of BJP-led NDA's regime in the state.

"The BJP government has given away our land, indulging in rampant loot of public money, while our people are made to work as slaves. People have to be vigilant against such people," Gogoi added.