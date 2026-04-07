BJP workers from other states entering Assam in hordes to cast votes: Gaurav Gogoi

JORHAT: Assam Congress chief Gaurav Gogoi on Tuesday alleged that BJP workers from other states have entered the state in large numbers to exercise their franchise in the Assembly elections.
Talking to reporters during a roadshow in Jorhat, where he is making his Assembly election debut, Gogoi said, "Like I had said earlier, BJP workers from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar are coming to Assam in hundreds. Their names had been included in the electoral rolls, and they will now vote. Will we tolerate it? Will they decide our political future?"
He questioned the state police for allowing outsiders to enter the poll-bound state in hordes "without checking", urging the people to be vigilant in this regard.
Polling for the 126-member Assembly will be held on Thursday, with Congress seeking to return to power after a decade of BJP-led NDA's regime in the state.
"The BJP government has given away our land, indulging in rampant loot of public money, while our people are made to work as slaves. People have to be vigilant against such people," Gogoi added.
Congress' Dispur candidate and state women wing president Mira Borthakur Goswami also raised similar apprehension on social media.
In a Facebook post, she wrote, "Buses of Bihar have filled the roads! Request to every conscious citizen to keep a watch on polling centres.
It is the duty of the public to stop misdeeds!" The Congress had raised suspicion over the special revision of electoral rolls carried out in the state ahead of the elections.
The final rolls published on February 10 at the end of the SR exercise had total of 2.49 crore voters, a decrease of 0.97 per cent from the draft rolls.