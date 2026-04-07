NDA has built trust among people through good governance: Sonowal

Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal has been at the forefront of the BJP’s Assam election campaign. In an interview with TNIE, he says that he believes the NDA will be re-elected for another term. Excerpts:

Do you think the NDA can retain power in Assam?

The mood on the ground leans clearly toward the NDA. Across the state, there is visible, spontaneous public support—one that has emanated from people who feel their lives have actually changed. Roads that exist. Services that reach. Schemes that land. Benefits that get credited.

The NDA’s core political asset is consistency. Infrastructure has been developed, while welfare schemes are in operation. People and voters remember who delivered and who did not. NDA is not just positioned to win — it is positioned to win decisively.

Can you mention three things that may work in the NDA’s favour?

First, good governance and welfare delivery schemes have reached people directly without leakages, which has built trust. Second, sustained peace and stability — Assam has witnessed a significant improvement in law and order, enabling development to take place.

Third, infrastructure and connectivity — from roads and bridges to railways and digital connectivity, these have transformed both urban and rural areas. We have proved the Congress model of non-performance to be wrong.