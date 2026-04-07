NDA has built trust among people through good governance: Sonowal

Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal has been at the forefront of the BJP’s Assam election campaign. In an interview with TNIE, he says that he believes the NDA will be re-elected for another term. Excerpts:
Do you think the NDA can retain power in Assam?
The mood on the ground leans clearly toward the NDA. Across the state, there is visible, spontaneous public support—one that has emanated from people who feel their lives have actually changed. Roads that exist. Services that reach. Schemes that land. Benefits that get credited.
The NDA’s core political asset is consistency. Infrastructure has been developed, while welfare schemes are in operation. People and voters remember who delivered and who did not. NDA is not just positioned to win — it is positioned to win decisively.
Can you mention three things that may work in the NDA’s favour?
First, good governance and welfare delivery schemes have reached people directly without leakages, which has built trust. Second, sustained peace and stability — Assam has witnessed a significant improvement in law and order, enabling development to take place.
Third, infrastructure and connectivity — from roads and bridges to railways and digital connectivity, these have transformed both urban and rural areas. We have proved the Congress model of non-performance to be wrong.
Are promises like livestock support and free LPG cylinders, a sign that the BJP is facing a challenge?
Election-time announcements are a part of democratic engagement. Welfare measures aimed at supporting rural households, women and economically weaker sections are extensions of an ongoing governance approach, not a reaction to any specific challenge.
We must remember that welfare schemes like Ujjwala and PM Dhan Dhaanya Krishi Yojana have been designed and implemented for the benefit of people with LPG connections, as well as to improve agricultural productivity.
Could “Justice for Zubeen” and demands for ST status influence youth voting?
In any election, local issues and sentiments play a role, and it is important for all stakeholders to engage with them sensitively. The culprits behind the tragic demise of Zubeen Garg will be brought to justice through the due course of law. The youth of Assam today are more aspirational and aware. They are evaluating choices based on both emotional connection and practical outcomes. Ultimately, their decision will reflect a balance of these considerations.