Assam Assembly Polls: Udalguri Congress candidate Suren Daimari quits party ahead of polling

GUWAHATI: Just a day before polling in Assam, Congress candidate for the Udalguri Assembly seat, Suren Daimari, announced he has quit the party and “surrendered” his candidature, citing a lack of support from the party.

However, the Congress clarified that Daimari has not formally submitted his resignation letter. A senior official from the Election Commission confirmed that his name will remain on the EVMs, as the deadline for withdrawing nominations has already passed.

Speaking to reporters, Daimari expressed frustration with the Congress, alleging that the party “betrayed” him and neglected the interests of Scheduled Tribes. “There is no benefit of being in the Congress. It only works for the Miyas and does nothing for people like me,” he said.

Daimari claimed that after his nomination, he received little to no support in campaigning. “I repeatedly contacted the party leadership, but they didn’t even take my calls. The district Congress committee offered no assistance. I waited for a long time, and when no response came, I decided to leave the party,” he added.

When asked why he resigned so close to polling, Daimari said, “I have not betrayed the party; the party has betrayed me.”

The Election Commission official emphasized that there is no scope for withdrawal at this stage, as polling teams have already left for the stations and the candidates’ names are locked in the EVMs.

Polling for Assam’s 126-member Assembly is scheduled for April 9, with results due on May 4. Four candidates are contesting the Udalguri seat: Suren Daimari (Congress), Rihon Daimari (BPF, BJP ally), Dipen Boro (UPPL), and Unike Basumatary (Voters Party International).

(WIth inputs from PTI).