Himanta urges Assam voters to shape future as Gogoi says polls will bring ‘powerful, fearless’ state

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday urged voters to exercise their franchise in the Assembly polls and help take the state to new heights, while State Congress chief Gaurav Gogoi said a "powerful, fearless, confident and new Assam" will emerge after the elections.

The high-stakes election sees the ruling BJP aiming for a third consecutive term, while the Congress seeks to regain power after being ousted in 2016.

In a post on X, Sarma, contesting from the Jalukbari seat in Guwahati, said each voice and vote matters in building a better Assam. "On the occasion of this festival of democracy, I urge everyone to come out and vote in large numbers to strengthen democracy and take Assam to new heights," the incumbent chief minister said.

Speaking to reporters after casting his vote along with his mother Dolly Gogoi at DCB LP School in Jorhat, Gaurav said the new government will protect the democratic rights and freedom of expression of all people.

"Today is an important day for Assam. People are going to play a decisive role in the future of Assam," the Congress leader said.

"A powerful, fearless, confident and new Assam will emerge after the results are declared. It will protect the democratic rights and freedom of expression of people," he added.