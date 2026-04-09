Himanta urges Assam voters to shape future as Gogoi says polls will bring ‘powerful, fearless’ state

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday urged voters to exercise their franchise in the Assembly polls and help take the state to new heights, while State Congress chief Gaurav Gogoi said a "powerful, fearless, confident and new Assam" will emerge after the elections.
The high-stakes election sees the ruling BJP aiming for a third consecutive term, while the Congress seeks to regain power after being ousted in 2016.
In a post on X, Sarma, contesting from the Jalukbari seat in Guwahati, said each voice and vote matters in building a better Assam. "On the occasion of this festival of democracy, I urge everyone to come out and vote in large numbers to strengthen democracy and take Assam to new heights," the incumbent chief minister said.
Speaking to reporters after casting his vote along with his mother Dolly Gogoi at DCB LP School in Jorhat, Gaurav said the new government will protect the democratic rights and freedom of expression of all people.
"Today is an important day for Assam. People are going to play a decisive role in the future of Assam," the Congress leader said.
"A powerful, fearless, confident and new Assam will emerge after the results are declared. It will protect the democratic rights and freedom of expression of people," he added.
Earlier, he urged voters to come out in large numbers and exercise their constitutional rights. "Today, in the interest of building a new Assam, in the interest of securing our present and future, it is essential that we vote with our conscience. I wish everyone who came out to vote for the first time all the best. Jai Aai Assam," Gogoi, three-time MP from Jorhat, wrote in Assamese on Facebook.
The Deputy Leader of Congress in the Lok Sabha is contesting from the Jorhat constituency in Upper Assam, in a direct fight against former Assembly Speaker and BJP leader Hitendra Nath Goswami.
Gaurav’s mother, Dolly, wife of former Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi, said: "I used to come with my husband in this same booth all my life. This is a different feeling this time." She said she had come to bless her son and hoped he would win with the support of the people of Jorhat.
Polling for all 126 Assam assembly constituencies began at 7 am to decide the fate of 722 candidates. Vote counting is scheduled for May 4.