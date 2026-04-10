'All thieves have joined BJP': Kanhaiya Kumar’s old remark trends again amid Assam poll surge

Bongaigaon (Assam): In a video circulating online from a campaign rally in Assam’s Bongaigaon on April 5, Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar is heard making remarks that have triggered a political controversy over the issue of infiltration.

Addressing the rally ahead of polling in the state, Kumar reportedly said that the “biggest infiltrator” had come from Gujarat and called for the removal of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma from the state’s political landscape to safeguard Assam’s interests.

“All thieves have gathered together and joined the BJP. The head of these thieves is the father of Jay Shah. A journalist told me that infiltration is an issue, I said that the biggest infiltrator has come from Gujarat and he needs to be chased out of here along with Himanta Biswa Sarma,” Kumar is heard saying in the video.

His remarks quickly drew political attention, coming amid an already heated exchange between the Congress and the BJP over issues of identity, infiltration, and governance in Assam and other states.

BJP leaders, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, have repeatedly raised concerns over infiltration in Assam during their campaign speeches, asserting that the party would not allow the state to become, in their words, an “infiltrator-dominated region.”

The controversy also comes against the backdrop of earlier remarks by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge during a campaign event in Kerala’s Idukki district. Kharge had drawn comparisons between populations in Kerala and Gujarat while criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, sparking strong criticism from the BJP.

Kharge later issued a clarification, saying his comments had been “deliberately misinterpreted” and expressed regret, while affirming respect for the people of Gujarat.