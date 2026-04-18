Assam LoP Debabrata Saikia alleges 'direct violation' of ECI's security guidlines at Sivasagar strongroom

Leader of Opposition in the outgoing Assam Assembly, Debabrata Saikia, on Saturday alleged violation of the Election Commission's security guidlines in a strongroom where sensitive election materials of three constituencies --Demow, Sivasagar and Nazira-- are stored.

In a letter addressed to Election Observer Narasimhaguri T L Reddy, Saikia attached "photographic evidence" and claimed that security arrangements currently in place at Room No 12 and 15 of Sivasagar Government Boys HS and MP School were in "direct violation" to core guidelines mandated by the ECI.

The photographs showed two doors of the rooms secured by only a single padlock on one side, which has been sealed, while the other door appears to be merely shut from the inside.

"This physical state is in direct and alarming contravention of the Election Commission of India's strict directives designed to prevent unilateral or unauthorised access to sensitive election materials," Saikia said.

The "failure" to implement a double-lock system violates the EC's directive which categorically states that "the strongrooms should have only one entry point and double lock system", and that "one key should be kept with the Returning Officer and the other with Assistant Returning Officer of concerned assembly constituency", he said in the letter.

The EC has mandated that there shall be "double lock system with all keys of each lock with two separate specified officers", but the presence of only a single lock renders these shared-key security protocols "entirely defunct", he claimed.