Assam polls: AGP's candidate list sparks debate with 50% being Bengali-speaking Muslims

GUWAHATI: The Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) on Thursday night announced the names of its 26 candidates, after negotiations for several weeks with ally BJP over the seat-sharing deal.

A party born out of the six-year-long “anti-immigrants” agitation has fielded half its candidates – 13 out of 26 – from the Bengali-speaking Muslim community for the April 9 Assam elections.

The list raised eyebrows. Social media is abuzz with reactions, with users saying that the list closely resembles that of the minority-focussed party, All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF).

Of the AIUDF’s 27 candidates named so far, 24 are Muslims. The AGP’s 13 Muslim candidates are the third highest by a party. The Congress fielded 20 Muslims. The AIUDF holds sway in the minority-majority constituencies of Lower, Central, Upper and Southern Assam.

The AGP has not yet clarified whether it differentiates between Bengali-speaking Muslims and the so-called Bangladeshis.

Currently led by minister Atul Bora, the AGP was born in Upper Assam’s Golaghat in 1985 at the end of the Assam Agitation. It had risen to power the same year, riding the anti-Bangladeshi sentiment, and ruled the state for a second term from 1996 till 2001 before being ousted by the Congress.