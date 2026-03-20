Assam polls: Himanta confident of NDA victory after filing nomination paper

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and other leaders on Friday filed their nominations for the April 9 Assembly elections in the state.

A large number of BJP workers and supporters joined a roadshow of Sarma when he went to file his nomination at the office of Kamrup (Metro) District Commissioner in Guwahati. His wife Riniki Bhuyan Sarma, son Nandil Biswa Sarma, and Guwahati MP Bijuli Kalita Medhi accompanied him.

After filing nomination from his pet Jalukbari seat in Guwahati, Sarma exuded confidence about the NDA’s victory.

“I think it will not be a tough election this time. We will sail through,” he told media persons optimistically, even as he appealed to the people to bless the candidates of the BJP-led NDA.

He first contested from the Jalukbari seat in 1996 and lost to the Asom Gana Parishad’s Bhrigu Kumar Phukan. His first electoral victory came in 2001. He has not lost a single election thereafter.

“Jalukbari constituency has undergone some changes following delimitation, but I am confident that I will get the love and blessings of people,” Sarma said.