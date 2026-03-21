Assam polls: Focus on autonomous councils and key candidates

GUWAHATI: There is an increased focus on Assam’s autonomous councils this Assembly election, as two of their heads, the wife of the head of another council, and its former head, are in the fray.

This shift is unprecedented. The April 9 elections in the state’s 126 seats are expected to be keenly contested.

The BJP fielded Tuliram Ronghang, the Chief Executive Member of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC), from central Assam’s Rongkhang seat, and Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council (RHAC) chief Tankeswar Rabha from the Dudhnoi seat of lower Assam.

“With a deep sense of responsibility and humility, I filed my nomination. This journey belongs to all of us—the citizens and the supporters who envision a brighter future. I seek your continued prayers and blessings as we move ahead together with unity and hope,” Ronghang said.

Rabha said he would continue to work for the welfare of his council. “Being in the Assembly does not mean I will shy away from my responsibilities toward the council,” he said.

BJP ally Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) has fielded Sewli Mohilary from the Kokrajhar seat in Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR). She is the wife of Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) chief Hagrama Mohilary.

Sewli said that if elected, her priority would be to work for women and the development of her constituency.