Assam BJP candidate named in suicide note dismisses it as ‘lies and propaganda’

GUWAHATI: A purported suicide note of 2024, allegedly implicating BJP’s Guwahati Central candidate Vijay Gupta, has surfaced online as Assam braces for the April 9 Assembly elections.

According to local media reports, the suicide note pertains to Guwahati-based businessman Sijo Jacob (47), who originally hailed from Kerala.

He had allegedly described Gupta as the 'reason for death.'

Jacob was found dead in a hotel room in the Police Bazaar area of Meghalaya's capital, Shillong in February 2024.

Gupta dismissed the charges as “lies” and “false propaganda.”

He told the media on Wednesday that had it been true, a case would have been registered.

“We need peace and harmony. Such false propaganda will destroy Assam and its social fabric,” the BJP candidate said.

“First, there were rumours that BJP has nominated a different candidate in the Central Guwahati seat, and then this. These are nothing but false propaganda,” he further stated.

Gupta is pitted against Kunki Chowdhury (27) of the Assam Jatiya Parishad in the Central Guwahati seat. She is an alumna of the Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies and University College London.