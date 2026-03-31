Nirmala Sitharaman unveils BJP manifesto for Assam polls, promises Rs 5 lakh crore investment

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday released its manifesto for the upcoming Assam Assembly elections, with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman highlighting what she described as a “decade of transformation” in the state under BJP rule.
Releasing the manifesto in Guwahati, Sitharaman said the progress achieved in the last ten years was something the Indian National Congress could not deliver during its decades-long governance.
BJP's 'Sankalp Patra' comprises 31 promises, including the recovery of encroached land from Bangladeshi Miyas, bringing in Uniform Civil Code, and ensuring the development of the state, employment opportunities for youths.
She slammed the Congress for lacking a long-term vision for the development of the North East, alleging that the region had been neglected for years. In contrast, she said, the BJP government has created opportunities that are now encouraging Assamese youth to return to the state.
Sitharaman said peace has been restored in Assam, enabling development to take place. She also blamed previous Congress governments for the prolonged imposition of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, stating that Assam had lived under AFSPA for 32 years due to their policies.
Highlighting a key promise, Sitharaman said the party aims to invest Rs 5 lakh crore to position Assam as India’s eastern gateway for trade and growth.
The BJP’s manifesto for the 2026 Assembly polls focuses on safeguarding the land, heritage, and dignity of indigenous communities in the state. It also promises stringent measures to address what the party described as the menace of “land jihad.”
Elections to 126 assembly constituencies in the state will be held on April 9, with counting on May 4.
(With inputs from PTI)