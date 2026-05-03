Assam Elections

LIVE | Assam Election Results 2026: BJP targets hat-trick, Congress eyes comeback

Exit polls project a clear majority for the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led NDA, while the Congress-led 'Asom Sonmilito Morcha' hopes for a comeback after a high-voltage campaign.
Assam mandate 2026: BJP eyes historic third term as counting begins amid 86% record turnout
Assam mandate 2026: BJP eyes historic third term as counting begins amid 86% record turnoutFile | ANI, PTI
TNIE online desk
Summary

The electoral battle for Assam reaches its decisive moment, with the counting set to determine whether the BJP-led NDA secures a third consecutive term or if the Congress-led alliance stages a comeback after a fiercely contested campaign shaped by identity politics, welfare delivery and regional aspirations.

Votes from 126 assembly constituencies will be counted across 40 centres under tight security, with over 700 candidates in the fray. Polling on April 9 saw a robust turnout of 85.96%, underscoring high stakes in a state where alliances and local dynamics remain pivotal.

Most exit polls indicate a clear edge for the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance, projecting a third straight term with 88–100 seats in the 126-member Assembly, comfortably above the majority mark. The verdict will also seal the political fate of key figures, including CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, Congress state chief Gaurav Gogoi and AIUDF leader Badruddin Ajmal, among others.

Exit polls signal clear BJP-led NDA win

Most exit polls indicate a clear edge for the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance, projecting a third straight term with 88–100 seats in the 126-member Assembly, comfortably above the majority mark. In contrast, the Congress-led opposition alliance is expected to trail significantly, with projections placing it between 24 and 36 seats.

Axis My India predicted a sweep for the BJP, forecasting 88-100 seats for the BJP and its allies and 24-36 seats for the Congress and its partners. People's Pulse predicted that the NDA would get 68-72 seats in Assam while the Congress plus would secure in the range of 22-26 seats.

Matrize said the NDA is likely to get between 85-95 seats and the Congress and its allies 25-32. Pollster JVC projected that the BJP plus would get 88-101 seats and the Congress and its allies 23-33 seats.

While Kamakhya Analytics predicted 85-95 seats for the BJP and its allies and 26-39 seats for the Congress and its allies, People's Insight forecast 88-96 seats for the NDA and 30-34 for the Congress in Assam. Poll Diary gave 86-101 seats to the NDA and 15-26 for the Congress plus. The Assam assembly has 126 seats with the magic mark being 64.

BJP eyes hat-trick as Congress pushes for comeback

The stage is set for a decisive verdict in Assam, with counting of votes on Monday poised to determine whether the BJP-led NDA retains power for a third term or if the opposition alliance led by the Indian National Congress can return to office. The contest follows weeks of intense campaigning centred on identity politics, welfare delivery and regional aspirations.

Electronic voting machines from 126 assembly constituencies, carrying the electoral fortunes of 722 candidates, will be opened at 40 counting centres across 35 districts amid stringent security arrangements. Twenty-five companies of Central Armed Police Forces have been deployed to guard counting venues and strongrooms, with additional state police and specialised units on standby to maintain order.

Polling, held on April 9, recorded a high turnout of 85.96 per cent among over 2.5 crore eligible voters, reflecting strong participation in a politically significant election. The BJP fielded 90 candidates, while the Congress has the highest number at 99. Allies and rivals add further complexity, with the AIUDF contesting 30 seats, Asom Gana Parishad 26 and Bodo Peoples’ Front 11.

Smaller parties and 258 Independents are also in the fray, making the electoral arithmetic more fluid. Among prominent candidates are Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Congress state president Gaurav Gogoi, opposition leader Debabrata Saikia, AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal and Raijor Dal leader Akhil Gogoi.

In the outgoing assembly, the BJP held 64 seats, with its allies adding to the NDA’s tally, while the Congress-led opposition remained significantly behind. Monday’s results will reveal whether the incumbent alliance consolidates its dominance or if the opposition reshapes Assam’s political landscape.

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