LIVE | Assam Election Results 2026: BJP targets hat-trick, Congress eyes comeback

Most exit polls indicate a clear edge for the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance, projecting a third straight term with 88–100 seats in the 126-member Assembly, comfortably above the majority mark. In contrast, the Congress-led opposition alliance is expected to trail significantly, with projections placing it between 24 and 36 seats.

Axis My India predicted a sweep for the BJP, forecasting 88-100 seats for the BJP and its allies and 24-36 seats for the Congress and its partners. People's Pulse predicted that the NDA would get 68-72 seats in Assam while the Congress plus would secure in the range of 22-26 seats.

Matrize said the NDA is likely to get between 85-95 seats and the Congress and its allies 25-32. Pollster JVC projected that the BJP plus would get 88-101 seats and the Congress and its allies 23-33 seats.

While Kamakhya Analytics predicted 85-95 seats for the BJP and its allies and 26-39 seats for the Congress and its allies, People's Insight forecast 88-96 seats for the NDA and 30-34 for the Congress in Assam. Poll Diary gave 86-101 seats to the NDA and 15-26 for the Congress plus. The Assam assembly has 126 seats with the magic mark being 64.