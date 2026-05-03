LIVE | Assam Election Results 2026: BJP targets hat-trick, Congress eyes comeback

The stage is set for a decisive verdict in Assam, with counting of votes on Monday poised to determine whether the BJP-led NDA retains power for a third term or if the opposition alliance led by the Indian National Congress can return to office. The contest follows weeks of intense campaigning centred on identity politics, welfare delivery and regional aspirations.
Electronic voting machines from 126 assembly constituencies, carrying the electoral fortunes of 722 candidates, will be opened at 40 counting centres across 35 districts amid stringent security arrangements. Twenty-five companies of Central Armed Police Forces have been deployed to guard counting venues and strongrooms, with additional state police and specialised units on standby to maintain order.
Polling, held on April 9, recorded a high turnout of 85.96 per cent among over 2.5 crore eligible voters, reflecting strong participation in a politically significant election. The BJP fielded 90 candidates, while the Congress has the highest number at 99. Allies and rivals add further complexity, with the AIUDF contesting 30 seats, Asom Gana Parishad 26 and Bodo Peoples’ Front 11.
Smaller parties and 258 Independents are also in the fray, making the electoral arithmetic more fluid. Among prominent candidates are Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Congress state president Gaurav Gogoi, opposition leader Debabrata Saikia, AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal and Raijor Dal leader Akhil Gogoi.
In the outgoing assembly, the BJP held 64 seats, with its allies adding to the NDA’s tally, while the Congress-led opposition remained significantly behind. Monday’s results will reveal whether the incumbent alliance consolidates its dominance or if the opposition reshapes Assam’s political landscape.