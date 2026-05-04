Gaurav Gogoi accepts responsibility after Congress rout in Assam, vows to continue fight for people’s rights

Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi on Monday accepted moral responsibility for his party’s drubbing in the Assembly elections, while vowing to remain steadfast in the fight for the rights and dignity of the people.

The Congress recorded its worst-ever performance in the state, winning 19 seats in the 126-member House, down from 26 seats in the previous election. Gogoi also lost the Jorhat constituency to BJP MLA Hitendra Nath Goswami by over 23,000 votes.

In a Facebook post in Assamese, Gogoi said, “As the president of Assam Pradesh Congress, I accept the moral responsibility of this defeat. But in this fight of ideals, we will always remain steadfast and continue to fight for the rights and dignity of the people. I am ready to perform whatever responsibility is assigned to me by the top party leadership in the future.”

He accepted the people’s verdict and expressed gratitude to voters who supported opposition candidates, while also congratulating the winners and expressing hope that they would work for the state’s progress, peace and prosperity.

The Congress was part of a six-party opposition alliance in the election, with Raijor Dal being the only other partner to win seats, securing two constituencies.

Gogoi said the party would analyse the reasons for its defeat and return with a stronger organisation. On his loss in Jorhat, he said, “I humbly accept the verdict of the people of Jorhat.”

A three-time MP from Jorhat, Gogoi had won the seat in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

He said the Congress would function as a responsible opposition party, cooperating with the government in its good work while opposing anti-people policies.

Gogoi also thanked voters across the state for their affection and blessings during the campaign and praised party workers, saying their “tireless hard work and sacrifice” formed the foundation of the party’s strength.