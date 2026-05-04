Hat-trick with a century: Himanta Sarma hails historic NDA sweep as BJP wins Assam’s first full majority

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday thanked voters for the NDA’s “stupendous performance” in the state Assembly elections, calling it a reflection of the government’s work and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s thrust on development in the Northeast.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP state headquarters, Sarma said the result marked an “unprecedented victory” for a ruling alliance and the first time the BJP had secured a majority in Assam. According to the Election Commission, the BJP won 81 seats and was ahead in one more in the 126-member Assembly, while allies Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) and Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) won 10 seats each.

“Hat-trick with a century!” Sarma posted on X, noting that the NDA crossed the 100-seat mark. “We had faith that we would win 100 seats. With humility, we sought votes and people have blessed us. I express gratitude to the people of Assam on behalf of BJP workers and alliance partners,” he said.

Sarma said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had personally guided party workers during the campaign, including spending two hours at the state BJP headquarters during a visit to instruct them on strategy.