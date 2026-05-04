Hat-trick with a century: Himanta Sarma hails historic NDA sweep as BJP wins Assam’s first full majority

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday thanked voters for the NDA’s “stupendous performance” in the state Assembly elections, calling it a reflection of the government’s work and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s thrust on development in the Northeast.
Addressing a press conference at the BJP state headquarters, Sarma said the result marked an “unprecedented victory” for a ruling alliance and the first time the BJP had secured a majority in Assam. According to the Election Commission, the BJP won 81 seats and was ahead in one more in the 126-member Assembly, while allies Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) and Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) won 10 seats each.
“Hat-trick with a century!” Sarma posted on X, noting that the NDA crossed the 100-seat mark. “We had faith that we would win 100 seats. With humility, we sought votes and people have blessed us. I express gratitude to the people of Assam on behalf of BJP workers and alliance partners,” he said.
Sarma said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had personally guided party workers during the campaign, including spending two hours at the state BJP headquarters during a visit to instruct them on strategy.
On the Congress’ performance, reduced to 19 seats, Sarma alleged that the party “politicised” the death of singer Zubeen Garg and attempted to derive electoral benefit from it. Garg died in Singapore on September 19 last year, and a police investigation in Assam has claimed he was murdered as part of a conspiracy.
He also accused the Congress of promoting caste-based politics by highlighting what he called the “three Gogois” narrative involving state Congress president Gaurav Gogoi, Raijor Dal chief Akhil Gogoi and Assam Jatiya Parishad leader Lurinjyoti Gogoi. While Gaurav Gogoi and Lurinjyoti Gogoi lost their seats, Akhil Gogoi retained Sibsagar.
“Surname, caste and religion were never part of Assam’s politics. People have rejected it,” Sarma said, adding that the Congress slogan of a “Natun Bor Asom” (new greater Assam) was also not accepted by voters.
He said the BJP’s outreach included Assamese Muslims and “nationalist” Bengali-speaking voters, and expressed confidence of winning the upcoming Nagaon Lok Sabha bypoll.
Sarma also asserted that barring one or two exceptions, there would be no Hindu MLAs in the Opposition, and urged “good” Hindu Congress leaders to join the BJP, saying it would help counter what he termed “aggression” by “Bangladeshi Miyas.”
He further said India would remain a Hindu nation “till the Sun and the Moon exist,” while maintaining that he was not engaging in Hindu-Muslim politics but stating facts.
On government formation, Sarma said the BJP legislature party would first elect its leader, followed by consultations with NDA allies to choose a common leader. The governor would then be approached to invite the alliance to form the government, after which the oath-taking schedule would be finalised.